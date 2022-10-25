Houses & Homes: Benjamin Moore reveals its Colour of the Year for 2023

Benjamin Moore recently revealed Raspberry Blush 2008-30 as the 2023 Colour of the Year.
This year’s reveal strikes with a pop of colour, and their experts said it's the perfect addition to any monochromatic and neutral-toned space.
The brand's overall 2023 colour palette strikes a balance between bright and earthy tones, displaying an array of colours that work well in any room.
“People are ready to bring colour back into the home, taking a step outside their colour comfort zones,” said Andrea Magno, Colour Marketing & Development Director at Benjamin Moore, in a press release. “Raspberry Blush 2008-30 and the Colour Trends 2023 palette empower the use of statement colours that deliver delight and personality, while transforming rooms for incredible results.”
- Jennifer Cox
