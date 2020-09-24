Houses & Homes: Beautiful fall trends at IKEA Canada

This year, the October Collection from IKEA Canada is inspired by dark moody hues, celebrates more sustainable products and welcomes in seasonal change, according to a recent press release. They’re spotlighting an earthy colour palette that includes neutral hues, rustic reds, muted greys and textured patterns, and they continue to design with sustainability at top of mind with cushions designed in collaboration with the Jordan River Foundation and finally a collection of baskets made from Nipa Palm Stock Fibre, which is a fast-growing natural material from South East Asia. They are among the first retailers to use this material.
Here are a few fall product highlights:
- The LUSTIGKURRE baskets made from natural materials including Nipa Palm Stock Fibre
- The TILLTALANDE cushion cover designed in collaboration with the Jordan River Foundation
- The SALJEN faucet which is one of the lowest priced faucets that saves water! Available at $19.99/each
- The dreamy TRUBBTÅG duvet cover and pillowcase set for the best night’s sleep.
- A new collection of storage called HAUGA which is versatile, traditional and is great for spaces small to large!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.