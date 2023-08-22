Houses & Homes: Beautiful entertaining ideas for late summer

As the days become longer and dinners linger late into the evening, sharing meals with friends and family at home seems ever-more alluring.
Plan a meal with friends and soak in the last few weeks of summer. Or, opt instead for a melange of delicious noshies, appetizers, or salads. Whatever the menu you plan, keep is simple. If you're looking for some culinary inspiration, click here for a great list of recipes.
Use this dining opportunity to have some fun with your table decor. Close out summer with some bright splashes of colour: turquoise, burnt orange, and fabulous fuchsia can all be used to add some pizzazz to al fresco dining. Incorporate some natural elements in your tablescape: fresh flowers, greenery, wood, or seashells.
Have a fun cocktail. Toast the end of summer with some interesting and yummy libations. A few suggestions: this incredible strawberry mojito or one of these nummy brunch cocktails.
Finally, warm up a cool summer eve with candles, string lights, glowsticks in balloons and hung from tree branches, a fire, tiki torches, or any other ambient light source that will make you and your guests feel cozy.
- Jennifer Cox
