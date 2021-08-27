Houses & Homes: Back to school: Three stations to stay organized

While there is a bit of a grieving process associated with the end of the summer, getting back into a routine has a nice, warm, comforting feeling associated with it when we have some good systems to rely on. Here are three stations you should consider setting up if you have school-aged children and are looking to teach them autonomy and free up some space (physical and mental!) for yourself!
The homework station
Homework has a way of spreading all over surfaces known-to-humankind! If your children do their homework in the main living area (dining room, kitchen, living room), it’s a good idea to dedicate a special station to house that specific material so everyone will know where to find it and where to put it back. One great piece of furniture to use for this purpose is the RASKOG cart from IKEA, it’s small and works really well for this purpose.
A practical way to corral materials is to dedicate one mason jar to each child, label it if that makes your heart sing (I hear you!), and fill it with the materials they need. I like to buy a bit of extra materials when we shop for back to school, but before buying anything I ‘’shop’’ in what our children brought back from school the previous year.
Each mason jar will usually have a few sharpened pencils, an eraser, a small ruler, a pair of scissors, a highlighter and a glue stick. I also keep a magazine holder to corral partially-used lined exercise books which we use throughout the year to test spelling and math at home prior to the weekly test. We also recycle the gently used felt-tip markers, coloured pencils and crayons to have them at hand when a homework assignment calls for colouring. I keep one mini-stapler, a roll of tape and a sharpener in the cart too.
Finally, the homework station can also hold busy bags, exercise books, and other age-appropriate activities to keep little ones busy while their older siblings are doing homework. Feel free to call it ‘’homework’’ too, that motivates our little one to do something quiet while his older siblings are busy concentrating.
The command center
Don’t worry, no need to be a Star Trek or a Star Wars fan to have a command center at home! The command center is a central location where you hold often referred to material as well as class photos, a selection of art work and whatever else you need or want to look at on a regular basis.
If you’re a paper type of family (paper calendar, paper shopping list, paper to-do list, etc), this is the perfect place to house all of these things, along with the list of the week’s meals, chore charts and whatever else you look at on the daily. To make it all look clean and harmonious you can set up magnetic boards or cork boards to give it a nice look, and make sure to just keep what you need and use.
This is the perfect place to keep the family binder, which will hold all that documentation you will need to refer to at one point (school bus info, birthday invitations, take out menus, prescriptions waiting to be filled, library list of books you’ve borrowed, coupons, school information, documentation for work to get done on your home, babysitter information, etc) and which would normally use up counter space since it often doesn’t have a home. I would recommend setting up a wall rack where you can keep the home binder in one slot and have another slot for any forms that need signatures for school. Kids can then pick up the habit of dropping off forms here when they come home from school so you have no last minute mad dash in the morning!
The lunch station
A great way to save time and help kids become more autonomous is to create a lunch station which holds lunch containers (Thermos, sandwich containers, reusable pouches and drinking boxes) in addition to having a few bins with the non-perishable snacks they may take to school (granola bars, apple sauce, rice cakes, dried fruit, and so on). If you’re feeling particularly inspired, you can even make some combinations in advance if you buy in bulk for dried fruit and seeds so that they can just pick up the container when they pack up their lunch.
To speed things up, we fill out all drinking boxes, crudité and fruit containers, yogurt portions the night before so that our kids can just pack it up and go in in the morning. There’s always more time in the evening for this kind of work.
Keep in mind to keep this near where you put away lunch boxes and make sure it’s at an easily accessible location for kids to help themselves without having to ask for help.
With the school year just beginning, setting up any one or all of these stations will help save time, keep your surfaces clean and empower your kids to give you a hand! Happy organizing!
Mylène Houle Morency is a Professional Organizer, Speaker and owner of FLO Organisation, which specializes in organizing families with children ranging from newborn to the teenage years. She has the firm conviction that organized homes help parents become the parents they want to be, by freeing up time and diminishing stress. She has the privilege to lovingly test all her theories and organization inspirations on her husband and three children!
