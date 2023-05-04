Houses & Homes: A sneak peek into IKEA's summer lookbook

What is decor giant IKEA bringing to the masses for summer 2023? It's all about light, airy touches to help breeze through summer. Bask in your outdoor spaces and embrace dreamy shades that linger in golden hour - it's all part of their trend forecasting for the upcoming season.
It's time to bask in the season of summer cocktails, bright sunny days, and mini home improvement projects that will spark joy and bring your home to life. It’s time to refresh and improve our homes and make the most out of every room, wall and corner. We’re going to play, let our imaginations run wild, and kick limitations to the curb. It's time to express your creativity and let your home reflect the season. Seize it, ease it, breeze it.
To see the full collection from IKEA Canada, visit their website.
