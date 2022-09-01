Houses & Homes: 5 Tips to save time in our daily routine

How do we manage to have more time when there are only 24 hours in the day? Whether you work from home or the office or you're just home with your kids do you find your days go by too quickly? Here are 5 tips to help you manage your time better.
1. Eliminate multitasking
Are you the type to cook dinner, do the kids homework with them and answer emails at the same time? Yes, that sounds like a lot of us! When we look at this kind of situation, we think that we are superheroes because we have accomplished several tasks at the same time, but have you ever tried to do them one after the other? It is proven that when we multitask, we split our brain and our focus is not at full capacity. It will be faster to do each task in a concentrated way than all at the same time. Try it, you'll see. The only tasks you can do together are tasks that need no brain, like doing the dishes and talking on the phone to your friends. So, I recommend reducing or even eliminate multitasking and keep full focus on each task you have to do – you will save some time and do them more efficiently.
2. Plan for the next day
A great way to save time and a lot of stress is to prepare your clothes and everything you need in advance for the next morning. This way your brain will be empty. Not only will you sleep better, but when morning comes you will be focused on making your breakfast and not wondering what to bring or if you forgot something. Planning releases a huge amount of stress, saves some time, and prevents multitasking at the same time.
3. Use digital agenda
It's nice to have your beautiful paper agenda to draw little things and memos, but having a digital calendar will let you have access to your schedule at all times because you always have your phone with you. It will also give you reminders and sound notifications so you don't miss any appointments and above all you will be able to share your schedule with your spouse, your work partners or with your children. No more scheduling conflicts or missed appointments because you forgot to look in your agenda before booking.
4. Did you know you can say no?
Sometimes one of the main reasons we lack time is because we get involved in too many projects. To remedy the situation, we have to learn to say no! It is not an easy thing, but did you know that when you say yes to something, you say no to something else. What if this other thing was more pleasant to do? Something like spending time with your family.
Ask yourself the question. Choose projects that make you happy and see if you have the time to do them. It's not easy to say no but once you do it and feel all the benefits, you will see it will become much easier. Don't say no right away, there's still the last tip.
5. The 2 minute rule
For this last one, I chose the two-minute rule from David Allen, the author of "Getting things done": If a task takes less than 2 minutes, do it right away! It sounds simple to say but think about it: Instead of doing it later and adding mental stress, you just do it immediately. Writing it down on your to-do list and putting it off will take a lot longer than doing it right away. This rule can be applied in any sphere of your life, answering an email or doing a chore. After doing those small tasks maybe you will be motivated to accomplish more!
I hope these 5 tips will help you gain control of your time and you will be able to accomplish more in your daily routine. For more productivity hacks, come and join my Facebook group.
Stéphanie Galipeau, Productivity specialist
HOP - Harmony Organizing Productivity
