Houses & Homes: 5 quirky things you might find in your old home (including hair in your walls!)

When you're in the real estate market, you learn a lot about houses that you never knew before. Here are 5 quirky things you might find in your old home.
1. Hair in your walls
If you cut into your plaster and lath walls and notice that the plaster is embedded with brown, black or red hair, don’t be alarmed - it is not human hair and it is actually quite normal! Prior to the 1930s, animal hair, in particular horse hair, was used as a binder in the wall plaster. Horse hair was a readily available and inexpensive material up until the automobile supplanted horses as the main mode of transportation. Less commonly, animal hair was even used as insulation in some homes.
2. Train tracks in your basement
The late 1800s to early 1900s was an exciting period of innovation and incredible achievements. One of the most impressive feats was the construction of a network of railways across Canada. Upon completion of these railways there was often a surplus of steel railroad tracks. Resourceful builders purchased these surplus tracks and used them as the main structural beams in many homes. These railway tracks are especially common in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood.
3. The “Servant’s Staircase”
Up until the Great Depression, it was very common for an upper-middle class family to have a live-in servant. The servant would take care of almost all daily chores, such as cleaning, polishing, cooking and babysitting. The servant was often the first to wake up and the last to go to sleep. This being the case, the servant often had a separate staircase to avoid disturbing the family. The servant’s staircase was typically located in the kitchen and would often lead directly to their modest bedroom at the North end of the house (least desirable due to less natural light) or the 3rd storey of the house.
4. The Milk Door
Long before Amazon Prime, the milkman ruled the streets of your neighbourhood. Homes were often equipped with a milk door. These milk doors typically had 2 doors - one exterior which allowed the deliverer to place it inside without disturbing the occupant - and one interior which allowed the occupant to retrieve the milk bottle from within their kitchen or pantry.
5. The Plate Rail
Ever wonder what that moulding located about three quarters of the way up your dining room wall is for? It’s called a plate rail, and while it’s aesthetic is sometimes mimicked in new constructions, it is now rarely used for its intended purpose - showing off your decorative china! China was all the rage, and those who had the means to afford it wanted to put them on display. Plate rails are exceptionally common in the dining rooms of Westmount, Outremont, NDG and Montreal West.
