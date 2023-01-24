Houses & Homes: 4 Ways To Conquer Your Countertop Clutter

I don’t know about your home, but in mine the kitchen is one of the places we spend the most time in... which means it gets messy the quickest (and when I say messy, please know I actually mean downright dirty) and also needs the most upkeep to maintain. I truly believe that the only reason my kitchen bears any resemblance to an orderly and clean place is because of the systems I have put in place and the strategies I use to keep it that way. One of the most difficult areas of the kitchen to maintain can be the counters so I am going to walk you through my strategies for taming the counter clutter.
Downsize Appliances
Try to store less frequently used appliances in your cupboards, dining room armoire, or tucked away somewhere else. You also want to evaluate what you really use and really need in your kitchen. Do you have items still in the box? Multiple small appliances that perform the same function, or even exact duplicates of the same thing?
Small kitchen appliances tend to be pretty bulky and take up a lot of room. You need to be picky about how you allocate that valuable kitchen real estate.
Paperwork
Forms, permission slips, bills, take-out menus; they all seem to find their way into the kitchen. I have a two pronged attack for tackling the paper problem:
Stop it before it gets in. Have a recycling bin handy wherever you open your mail,.
Have a home for it. All items that don’t require ‘action’ go right into my ‘to file’ box. Use some wall space that is out of the way, yet still accessible to you: a large clip magnet on the fridge labelled ‘action”. a corkboard, or a magnetic strip all work great.
Chargers & Cords
I like keeping a small decorative box on the counter right near our charging outlet. It provides a defined area for all of the cords and reduces the visual counter clutter as well. Another helpful technique is using cord ties/wraps.
Random $hit
Pens, hair-ties and batteries, oh my! The trick to keeping the mess from spreading all over your counters is to create a defined space for these items and curate it on a regular or at least semi-regular basis. Maybe it's a decorative bowl or a pretty box, but I really like having a small trinket tray on my counter.
As a Professional Organizer and owner of Everything In Place, Allison Weigensberg has a passion for a minimalistic approach to organization and decluttering. She loves to share the tips and tricks she has implemented in her own life, with her clients and readers.
