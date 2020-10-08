School is in full swing and summer has ended - it's the optimal time to give your kid's rooms an organizational overhaul. Consider integrating these 4 products to streamline organizing your kid's spaces.
Covers & all has a wide range of custom covers to make storing bulky, awkward items, either indoors or out. From bikes and other ride-ons to hockey nets and large sports gear, these covers are well-made and long-lasting. They can even be personalized with a favourite character or logo.
Lego and IKEA have collaborated on a cool new way to not only store things but to also outfit your space with the custom bricks. IKEA's BYGGLEK collection, which hits stores this month, allows kids to escape into their own imaginations, and when it’s time to clean up, their creative worlds don’t have to be taken apart - it’s easy to pick up the play again and again.
The Wayfair Canada 15-drawer utility rolling organizer cart is perfect for homework and craft supplies. And because it's portable, you can move it wherever your child feels most comfortable working. If you homeschool or do virtual learning, carts like these are game-changers when it comes to staying organized.
Most professional organizers will agree: one great way to get things up and off the floor in kids' rooms is by using hooks. When you have fun ones, like the Amigo wall hooks from Umbra, littles will never mind hanging up their clothes!
