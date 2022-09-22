Houses & Homes: 4 Products to get winter-ready at home

Winter can be rough on our cars and homes, which is why it's so important to invest in a few quality products that can help streamline cold-climate living. Here are 4 products to get winter-ready at home and make the frigid months a little more bearable.
TuxMats are tailored car mats that fit your car like a glove thanks to a 3D scanner that captures every detail to create patterns for perfectly fitting mats. Not only are they easy to install and keep clean, but they also blend into your vehicle’s aesthetic. Muddy, wet, salty winter mats will be a thing of the past.
Every home needs the ultimate soft and cozy blanket, and it's the Faux Fur Throw Blanket from OUI (available at Indigo). There's super sumptuous faux fur on one side and a plush inner lining for two-sided luxurious comfort. Throw one over an armchair, ottoman, or end of the bed.
Hall trees can help turn a messy mudroom or entryway into a more organized, practical area. The Lexington Hall Tree from Wayfair Canada also has a bench with shoe storage underneath.
One of the biggest sources of heat loss in the wintertime in our homes are windows and doors that aren't sealed properly. A simple kit, like the Shrink & Seal Window Insulation Film Kit at Home Depot Canada, reduces cold air drafts and improves the insulation of windows up to 90%.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.