Houses & Homes: 4 Cool countertop kitchen appliances for summer

There are lots of cool gadgets that can help make summer more fun. Make a treat, clean with ease, and get your hands on at least one of these 4 cool countertop kitchen appliances for summer.
The Miele Silence Countertop coffee machine. This countertop coffee machine offers two tasty coffees at once at the touch of a button. You'll get perfect results and intense coffee flavour every time, plus creamy milk froth for a wide range of specialty coffees. It's easy to care for and maintain.
The Hamilton Beach 1½ Quart Ice Cream Maker can make ice cream in as little as 20 minutes without rock salt or hand churning! You can also make frozen yogurt, custard, sherbet, or gelato. The appliance comes with recipes too. You can have homemade cold treats all summer long!
Clean up messes quickly this summer with the Dyson Outsize+ vacuum, Dyson’s largest intelligent cordless vacuum. It has twice the run time and features laser illumination. It comes with two cleaner heads engineered for deep cleans. The new motorbar also now features de-tangling vanes to automatically clear wrapped hair from the brush bar as you clean.
Compact, cordless convenience meets full-size professional performance with the Cuisinart EVOLUTIONX Cordless Rechargeable Compact Blender. Powered by 7.4 volts of lithium-ion efficiency and easily rechargeable with a USB cord, the EvolutionX™ Cordless Rechargeable Personal Blender does it all, from blending smoothies and shakes to crushing ice and puréeing soups. It's perfect for at home or on-the-go in a camper, RV, boat, and more.
- Jennifer Cox
