Houses & Homes: 3 Easy ways to streamline cleaning your home

It seems like I have less and less time these days to clean my house. Or it's also such a busy household that I need to clean quickly but more often. So, I'm a big fan of cleaning products that work quickly, efficiently, and easily. Here are 3 easy ways to streamline cleaning your home.
Whether it's my son walking around snacking and dropping crumbs, my goldendoodle pup shedding or tracking in snow, or my husband walking through the house in his boots, my floors are constantly dirty. And I have hardwood, tile, linoleum, and area rugs, so many different surfaces to keep clean. I used to use an ordinary vacuum and a separate floor steamer, but I got a Shark Stratos upright vacuum and guys, seriously, it's actually fun to clean now. Despite having so many great features and attachments, it's lightweight and does all the hard work for you, even self-cleaning. There's an odor neutralizer built-in (I used to hate how my vacuum smelled when I turned it on), and a self-cleaning brushroll that delivers powerful pet hair pickup without wrapping hair (another big issue with other vacuums I've had). I love this vacuum!
Have you ever used the cleaning solutions from Mrs. Meyers? You've never smelled anything so good! I especially love their mint-scented everyday cleaner. It's super effective and can be used everywhere, from the kitchen to the bathroom, on walls, furniture, and more. And because it leaves behind a burst of fresh aroma, you'll feel like you cleaned, disinfected, and infused your spaces with nature's best smells.
Clean air is super important, especially in winter when the house is so closed up. We invested in a good-quality air purifier that is fast, powerful, and quiet. If you decide to get one, make sure to check what percentage of allergens the filter traps, and that it's strong enough to clean the air in a larger space allowance.
- JC
