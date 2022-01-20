Houses & Homes: 2022 Roofing trends

Home decor is looking up in 2022 – literally. That’s because designer roofs will be all the rage in the year ahead, says leading roofing expert BP Building Products of Canada (BP Canada) in unveiling the top roofing trends.
Think dynamic roof finishes that are intended to get noticed and – like our home’s interiors – emit a sense of personal style. "It’s no longer just about having a functional roof overhead, but rather, the trend is to combine durability with fashion and infuse roofing with colour, texture and a mix of materials to enhance the overall curb appeal of a home," said Nathalie Lambert, Marketing Director of BP Canada, in a press release. She emphasized that the difference a designer roof can make on the look of a home is striking, resulting in increased property value. "A roof should be viewed as a crown jewel on top of your home to complement today’s upscale exterior finishes."
Blanketing roofs with a breathtaking, extra-strength natural stone and slate-like finish, the new line is inspired by history but built for the future, Lambert said. The Manoir collection – which is infused with advanced technology for long-lasting protection that can resist the roughest weather (up to a category 4 hurricane) – is the first line of shingles to come out of BP Canada’s newly-created Chroma Colour Lab. The first-of-its-kind lab combines technology with artistry to create state-of-the-art natural roofing blends.
According to BP Canada, the hottest roofing trends for 2022 are:
Nature-inspired colours. As Canadians spend more time at home, they’re craving decor that exudes a sense of nature, tranquility and old-world charm, and this reality is extending to roofing as well. Trending roof colours are deeper and richer, inspired by stone, earth, sand, bark and the sea – all adaptable, timeless hues that enhance a home’s uniqueness while evoking a sense of calm and blending with the surrounding environment. Natural combinations of grey and beige with a pop of blue will especially be popular, as will earthy grey tones resembling weathered pieces of wood.
Mixed materials. Adding to the wow factor of roofs in 2022 is a clever mix of clean lines, contrasts and textures. We’ll increasingly see roofing products that unify wood, stone, coloured concrete and imitation ceramic steel elements together as one harmonious whole. Whether combining tone-on-tone textures or an interesting mix of finishes, the new roofing product blends are designed to exude warmth and a natural feel.
Made-to-measure. The wide range of colour and texture combinations for the year ahead means choosing a roof that matches your home’s personality and individual style is easier than ever. Rich brown earth tones with a natural stone texture, for example, lend themselves to a country look, while timeless and classic grey shingles offer a soft contrast to the multi-gabled roof of a contemporary home. For a more modern aesthetic, grey-brown shades of shingles work well with today’s popular dark brown and black exteriors.
Uber-protection. At a time when severe weather events are on the rise, today’s roofing products are built for the long-term and technological advances are enabling roofs to deliver unprecedented performance. When choosing a roof, select high-performance roofing products that provide maximum resistance and protection against high winds and wind-driven rain, ice build-up and hail,” she said.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.