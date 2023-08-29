Houses and Homes: The end to the never-ending dishwasher debates is here!

According to a recent survey conducted by Bosch, 75% of participants believe there is a right way and a wrong way to load the dishwasher, and another 87% said they rearrange dishes after someone else loaded them wrong. Additionally, 35% have even considered giving their spouse, partner, or roommate the silent treatment after arguing about loading the dishwasher.
Now, Bosch’s PowerControl spray arm helps put an end to the ongoing dishwasher debate because it leaves dishes clean no matter where they’re loaded on the lower rack. It's available in the new 800 and Benchmark Series models. The feature allows consumers to focus their intensive clean where they need it most, from pots and large bowls to hard to clean casserole dishes.
Recognizing that 54% of survey participants engage in arguments about loading the dishwasher, this new technology helps put an end to the great debate.
- JC
