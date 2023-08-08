Houses and Homes: IKEA celebrates end of summer with lots of colour

This month IKEA is introducing brilliantly bold and colourful kitchenware essentials to help prep meals, jam, juice, preserve, care for leftovers, and even minimize food waste. Their new TABBERAS collection is designed to maximize family time in the kitchen, unleash creativity, and help little ones discover their inner chef.
Their thermochromic oven glove is amazing in that it changes colour upon contact with heat.
Check out the compact vegetable slicer that pairs with IKEA’s KORKEN jars.
They are even carrying a dishcloth that can be cut to any desired size, machine washed, and composted.
The designers of the collection are Anna-Maria Nilsson and Luna Gil, who said (on their website): “When we created the patterns for the set of four TABBERAS tea towels, we chose to highlight the theme of the collection – to preserve and conserve food. Inspired by the food waste movement and sustainable agriculture, we chose to make true-to-nature, yet playful, illustrations of vegetables in vibrant colors that can brighten up any kitchen. We hope that the tea towels will be useful and bring you joy – and spark creativity in the kitchen for all ages.”
The TABBERAS collection brings more than a pop of colour to the kitchen.
- JC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.