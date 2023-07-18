Houses and Homes: Best countertop appliances to beat the summer heat

We've had some stretches of brutally hot weather, and the last thing we want to do is fire up the oven or multiple burners. To keep your home and family cool, calm, and collected, these countertop appliances are the best ones to beat the summer heat.
Hamilton Beach Digital 3.2qt Air Fryer. You get all the great taste of fried food with little to no oil. It's super fast and easy to use, with six one-touch pre-programmed settings and a roomy 3.2-quart nonstick basket for easy cleanup. It's also great for reheating foods.
The Keurig K-Iced Plus Coffee Maker. Now you can enjoy delicious iced coffee and full-flavored hot coffee from one multitalented coffee maker. The blue Brew Over Ice button automatically adjusts the brew temperature, starting hotter to extract full flavor, then cooling down to minimize ice melt, for a vibrant, balanced iced coffee that never tastes watered down.
The Countertop Ice Maker from Frigidaire has a compact and contemporary design to make it easy to transport and stylish to display. With 2.65 pounds of ice cube basket capacity, this ice maker conveniently saves space in your freezer for other food and can make ice in just six minutes.
Another great product from Hamilton Beach is their Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker. Quick and easy to use, you just put your ingredients in, close the lid, set the timer, and in five minutes you have two fully assembled breakfast sandwiches ready to go.
- JC
