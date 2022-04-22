Earth Day: What you can do to help (and you really can!)

Earth Day is a day to give Mother Earth a little bit of tender lovin' care, and there are lots of ways you can do that with the whole family.
You could pick up garbage around the neighbourhood or school - after the big defrost there's lots of litter on the ground.
Set up a recycling centre in your home to sort garbage, plastic, and paper.
Build a small composting unit in your backyard and get the household in on composting.
Stop by the dollar store for some pots, soil and seeds, and plant a few veggies or flowers.
Try having a no-electricity evening.
Build a small solar oven out of a shoebox.
Feed the birds by making a little birdfeeder (it can be as simple as rolling a toilet paper roll in peanut butter and birdseed, and threading them onto branches).
Make individual pledges to do something for the environment throughout the spring or summer. Maybe you can switch to a reusable water bottle or coffee cup, or try and conserve more water.
Visit EarthDay.ca for great resources, events in your area, and more.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.