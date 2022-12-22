Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Overcast. High around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late along with gusty winds. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.