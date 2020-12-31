Best of 2020: Houses & Homes: The key to being and staying organized? Learning to say no

When I’m networking or meeting new people, my occupation always triggers questions. I love talking about organizing, and discussing the various tools and gadgets I like to use myself, but most often the most important thing we do when we get organized is not what we add to the mix but rather what we subtract from it. And that applies as much to organizing our space as it does to organizing our time. So let’s talk about the various pernicious ways we can find ourselves with a life that is too full, despite our good intentions.
The challenge is to maintain the balance between honouring our own priorities and preserving our relationships with our loved ones. First and foremost we must know our personal and family’s priorities.
When someone offers you something, no need to feel like you must provide an answer on the spot.
In the coat example, by buying time, the ability to have a bit of space with the object and with the person offering it allows us to distance ourselves from the emotions that belongs to the other person: regret for having spent money unnecessarily, for example, and seeking to ensure that at least it wasn’t purchased and then later donated to strangers.
Once you’re back at home, and that you notice that you have all the coats you do need or that you have enough space between yourself and the situation to admit to yourself that that jacket just isn’t your style, a little voice might remind you that, even then, despite all this, you don’t want to disappoint the other person.
You may not have reached the final result you long for on projet #OrganizedDreamHome yet, but when you have to make a choice between what comes in and what is blocked out, ask yourself if this object would make the cut in that house of your dreams. If the answer is no, I beg of you, don’t wait to have that organized house to then eliminate uninvited items; on the contrary you will GET to the house of your dreams by being very meticulous in what you allow to filter in.
I am so fortunate to get to work with customers with whom I have much in common. I recognize myself through their various stories which explain the accumulation of objects that unnecessarily use up space in their homes, since I myself used to have difficulty saying no, fearful that I would displease or disappoint someone. Clearly I am not alone with that apprehension, there are so many of us mindful of other peoples’ feelings. Do you also recognize yourself here?
Having difficulty saying no to your mother-in-law who offers us a leather jacket that she no longer wears, and which we undoubtedly know (for sure, no other outcome possible) that we will never wear it ourselves, and thus choose to say yes so that she won’t think we are an ingrate or that we simply don’t like it. Heaven forbid! So we accept the jacket, we thank her and we store it in the closet. We will see said jacket every time we open the closet and be greeted with a flush of regret or guilt. Or how about not wanting to refuse an invitation when we know full well that our weekend is already booked to a satisfying level, so that we won’t be the only people absent from a group we belong to. We accept the invitation with a twinge, and then live with the consequences: overtired kids, domino effect on the entire week and a side of disappointment directed at ourselves for not listening to what that little voice was telling us.
The challenge is to maintain the balance between honouring our own priorities and preserving our relationships with our loved ones. First and foremost we must know our personal and family’s priorities. If you long for your home to be a cocoon where you look forward to coming back to at the end of the day, and which contains primarily things which are useful, necessary or that you love, that means you need to be absolutely intentional in choosing what crosses your door and is allowed to remain.
Here are three tips to ensure you don’t unnecessarily ‘’adopt’’ items into your cocoon. Let’s use the mother-in-law’s jacket as an example. But keep in mind it applies just as much to the new shirt calling you by name at the mall.
1 – Buy time
When someone offers you something, no need to feel like you must provide an answer on the spot. Before, with the burning desire to please, if I felt like the person really wanted me to accept an item, I unquestionably accepted it. A better way to do things is to thank the person for thinking of me, and then allow myself the time and space to look at my closet, my living room, my kitchen, to see if I really need it, if I will use it or if I love it or whether the object would better serve someone else. ‘Thanks for thinking of me, let me see what I have at home and I’ll quickly get back to you to see if I can use it/have the space for it or whether it should be given to someone else who would make better use of it.’
In the coat example, by buying time, the ability to have a bit of space with the object and with the person offering it allows us to distance ourselves from the emotions that belongs to the other person: regret for having spent money unnecessarily, for example, and seeking to ensure that at least it wasn’t purchased and then later donated to strangers. We have enough of our own feelings to deal with and manage, no need to add more to our shoulders, right?
2 – Flip, what are you saying YES to?
Once you’re back at home, and that you notice that you have all the coats you do need or that you have enough space between yourself and the situation to admit to yourself that that jacket just isn’t your style, a little voice might remind you that, even then, despite all this, you don’t want to disappoint the other person. So what if you choose to modify your inside voice a little to help it figure out what you’re saying yes to, by saying no to the object being offered to you?
You’re saying yes to an uncluttered, or less cluttered closet, which has enough space to hang your guests’ coats. You’re saying yes to seeing the coats you actually want to wear. And you’re also saying yes to not reliving the guilty feelings over and over again every time your eyes scan that closet and see that coat.
3 – Visualize your house in the state you would like it to be
You may not have reached the final result you long for on projet #OrganizedDreamHome yet, but when you have to make a choice between what comes in and what is blocked out, ask yourself if this object would make the cut in that house of your dreams. If the answer is no, I beg of you, don’t wait to have that organized house to then eliminate uninvited items, on the contrary you will GET to the house of your dreams by being very meticulous in what you allow to filter in.
When we organize our time and our space we do so through two approaches that team up together. Yes, everything already on the inside of the house must be reevaluated, using the KonMari method or any other method of choice. But at the same time we must plug the gaps and holes which allow unwanted items into our precious space, so that all your uncluttering work doesn’t go to waste. Ready to start saying no? Go hang out with a toddler if you’d like some inspiration! Happy organizing!
Mylène Houle Morency is a Professional Organizer, Speaker and owner of Zen :: Organisation familiale, which specializes in organizing families with children ranging from newborn to the teenage years. She has the firm conviction that organized homes help parents become the parents they want to be, by freeing up time and diminishing stress. She has the privilege to lovingly test all her theories and organization inspirations on her husband and three children!
