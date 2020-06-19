Houses & Homes: 7 Tips to keep you sane during a move

Lets face it. Moving sucks. What person in their right mind enjoys spending hours upon hours of carefully packing up all of their belongings only to undo the whole thing a few hours later in a totally new and unfamiliar environment? Sure, you can come back at me with all the ‘fresh starts’ and ‘better space’ reasons you want, but when it really comes down to it, there are not too many redeeming aspects to the actual physical moving of your things.
In the hopes of preventing countless people from ripping their hair out during their next move I have put together some moving advice that I hope will make the process a bit easier.
Hire Movers
I know, duh, right? But seriously, movers do this day in and day out. It is what they specialize in. They will pack up your home faster than you thought possible and they are insured if your stuff gets damaged or broken. It’s not like your friend Steve is going to shell out $2K to replace your new T.V. that he just dropped because he had to check that text message. You are, afterall, only paying him in pizza and beer. Hire movers.
Declutter Before You Pack
Why pay someone (or waste your own time) to move something you are going to get rid of anyway? In the weeks leading up to your move take the time to go through each room and assess its contents. It can be difficult to realize how much useless stuff we have accumulated over time until we actually have to go through it and pack it up. That tiny whisk that has a plastic egg instead of a handle, the inappropriately shaped ice cube trays you got as a gag gift, that shirt that just never fit you right. Say goodbye now. It doesn't need to come along for the ride to your new home.
Label Your Boxes
You would be surprised how many clients I have seen diligently label their first few boxes that they packed, and then, in a mad rush to finish packing, just throw random stuff into a box with no indication on the outside as to the contents, or worse yet, lable it ‘Miscellaneous’ (guys, miscellaneous is NOT a category, it’s a headache waiting to happen).
You want to clearly indicate what’s inside the box as well as where it’s going. Just writing ‘Kitchen’ isn’t going to help when you are blearily looking for your coffee maker the next morning.
Label the TOP and the SIDES of the box with the destination and contents. The post-move you will thank the pre-move you.
Color Code Your Move
OK, I know I just told you to label your boxes with the room they are going to, but let's face it, moving is a lot of work and if you don’t feel like writing ‘bedroom’ on 25 boxes consider using different colored tape. Painter’s tape comes in multiple colors, and there are endless options when it comes to washi tape as well. Put tape on the boxes and it’s matching color on the doorway of it’s destination room and you’re good to go. You can step up your game by making a master list with the different colors and the corresponding rooms, and take a picture of it on your phone so it doesn’t get lost.
Pack/Unpack Caddies
Get yourself a bucket or bin and put together all of your packing and unpacking essentials in there. Packing tape, a few permanent markers, colored tape, and various sized zip-top bags to group small items together are essentials when packing. On the other end you’ll need a box cutter, garbage/recycling bags, paper towels or cloths to wipe down the dusty items you didn’t have time to clean first. Keeping all your essentials handy saves you time and frustration on both ends of your move.
Overnight Bag
I always tell my clients to pack like you’re going away for a weekend. Have a small suitcase that stays with you and has all of your essentials. You’ll need a couple changes of clothes, clean socks and underwear and whatever toiletries you use for your morning and evening routine (hopefully a toothbrush and toothpaste is included in this). It is also a good idea to keep any important paperwork with you as well. Your passport, the contract you signed with the movers, notes you made about when the internet or cable guy is going to show up, and anything else that you wouldn't want to lose or is directly related to your move.
Open Me First
This one is really going to depend on your priorities. For me it would be (in no particular order) bed sheets, toilet paper, coffee maker, filters, coffee, mugs, a few towels, shower curtain and hand soap. Couple this with my overnight bag and I’m all set. This can be especially helpful if you are travelling a long distance for a move or moving/arriving late in the day. You may not start unpacking the minute you get there but chances are you will need to pee, wash up and go to sleep. Like I said, priorities.
Happy Moving and Good Luck!
As a Professional Organizer and owner of Everything In Place, Allison Weigensberg has a passion for a minimalistic approach to organization and decluttering. She loves to share the tips and tricks she has implemented in her own life, with her clients and Suburban readers.
