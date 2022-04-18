Healthy Living With TAU: Your worst enemy to stay healthy & in great shape is... nibbling!

Nibbling is a bad habit that can make you gain weight, but even worse, that can harm your health. Because nibbling means eating little bites of anything at any time, we can say that nibbling is a "wear and tear technique" that progressively deteriorates your health.
It adds up quickly! Cookies, a muffin cake in the morning, a chocolate bar during your coffee break, a pop drink, chips, sweets, a mouthful of this or that while you are cooking… snacking can really lead to overeating.
Nibbling does not allow your digestive organs to rest and increases the production of toxins and the storage of excess fat. The naturopath Robert Masson writes in his book "Rejuvenate Naturally" that: "What you eat during your meals makes you live, what you eat between meals makes the doctor live."
Nibbling is not eating, so why do we do it?
- Because we do not eat enough protein or fiber-rich foods during meals and the feeling of hunger comes back too quickly. Ask your naturopath about how you can eat more protein if this is your case.
- Because we have trouble managing the stress we are subjected to every day. Consequence: a state of fatigue that settles in and persists! Without thinking too much, the quickest and easiest way to get energy is to eat foods that are sweet or rich in carbohydrates.
- Because we don’t sleep enough. This is proven: "Lack of sleep, according to a study conducted at the Chicago Clinical General Resource Center in October 2010, can hinder weight loss by up to 55%. Two hormones would be involved here: leptin and ghrelin. Leptin is a hormone secreted by fat cells that works by decreasing appetite, while ghrelin is secreted by the stomach and acts on the brain to stimulate the appetite. Lack of sleep, according to this study, raises blood levels of ghrelin, which increases hunger and decreases energy consumption by the body. "
A few tips to break the infernal circle of nibbling:
- Do not skip meals and be sure to eat enough protein at every meal. Why not start the day with a smoothie in which you have added organic vegan protein powder! Nutritious and so good!
- Plan one or two snacks a day and choose in advance what you will eat (fruit, yogurt, nuts, vegetables and dip, smoothies) and stick to these choices.
- If you feel the desire to have a nibble, drink a large glass of water and try bringing your attention to something else. To change a deeply rooted habit, it is first of all a question of awareness and a little "time"! It is estimated that new habits must be maintained for an average of two months to truly adopt the new behavior.
- Children are also affected. The rate of obesity in children is growing at alarming pace! Be on the lookout and help them change this harmful behavior as soon as possible.
- If stress consumes your energy, do not hesitate to use a supplement of adaptogenic plants. Ashwagandha, rhodiola and ginseng are effective formulas to help your body cope better with stress. And in the evening, to ensure a better sleep, stay away from sources of stress, digital tablets or the computer.
- Magnesium, magnesium, magnesium ... the anti-stress mineral. Do not forget it because its deficit worsens the responsiveness to stress. Also note that nutrients, including magnesium, are less well absorbed during periods of stress.
- Soothing plants (passionflower, valerian, lemon balm, linden, skullcap, etc.) taken in the evening, in the form of herbal teas or capsules, will promote relaxation. For some people, melatonin helps to get a restful sleep. The important thing is to have a good night's sleep.
All solutions to achieve one day at a time ... and to maintain at least two months to adopt healthy eating habits!
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.