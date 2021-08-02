Healthy Living With TAU: Women's health

You’re a woman and:
Even when half-dead with exhaustion, you can’t stop. Responsibility and duty are still summoning you. You have difficulty concentrating. You’re always cold. Your periods are always lengthy and difficult. You are prone to infections. In spite of a normal amount of sleep, you never feel refreshed. You frequently suffer from headaches. You’re often troubled by acid reflux or heartburn and hence often consume anti-acids (Nexium, Pantoloc, Pariet,etc.) You’re pregnant or breast-feeding.
You are possibly iron deficient. One out of every four women is iron-deficient. Iron is an essential mineral and directly affects red blood cell production, notably haemoglobin. The primary function of red blood cells is to carry oxygen.
Fatigue, bouts of depression, irritability, and a lack of concentration are all symptomatic of iron deficiency.
For pregnant women or those planning to become so, reserves of iron are essential for a healthy placenta to address the need for increased blood cell production in order to transport oxygen to the fetus and to provide the baby with its iron requirements during its first six months of life.
In order to prevent iron deficiency and re-establish a healthy balance, low- content iron supplements can be helpful while not provoking constipation. Select a liquid formula which contains other nutrients essential for iron assimilation, such C, B6, and B12 vitamins.
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.