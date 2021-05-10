Healthy Living With TAU: Weight loss does not always mean "Perte de gras"

Many people are on weight loss programs and do not include body mass. If you lose water and muscle mass instead of fat mass, you will have trouble maintaining a healthy weight and hence begins the yo-yo cycle. There is no miracle solution and we all know that. However we still fall for the miracle solution we see with the bombardment of weight loss ads.
Health and body mass
Body mass index is directly related to health. It is an extraordinary tool to find and maintain a healthy weight, slows down the aging process and other malaises we relate to aging.
The composition of your body is divided into two parts: Fat mass and lean mass. Lean mass is composed of all the elements in the body, except fat. This means muscle bones, organs and body fluids. Even though we need a certain amount of fat for the vital organs to function, an excess of fat in relation to lean mass can affect your health, your vitality, and your well being.
A “BIA” Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis test evaluates your body composition, which can help with your FAT weight loss. Combined with a healthy eating plan, the BIA test will also help you monitor your progress with your body mass index and FAT loss.
HYDRATATION
Another part to being healthy, your body retains a certain percentage of water, which is around72%. When you feel fatigued for a long period of time, or feeling of cramps in your feet or calves, this could be, symptoms of dehydration.
Each cell has to contain a certain quantity of water . One cell dehydrated is a malnourished cell.
The reverse would be water retention. Water retention in the tissues is associated with a high level of toxicity, a hormonal imbalance, inflammatory conditions, the taking of certain medications, a high level of salt in foods and the list goes on.
Also keep in mind that water retention could also influence weight on the scale.
BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis test)
By evaluating the body composition of lean body mass and fat mass, and the percentage of cellular hydration, the BIA analysis serves as a guide to better your overall general health and also helps to find a healthy body weight, which also helps to reduce future health risks.
Inform yourselves and once and for all find a healthy weight that is convenient for you.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
