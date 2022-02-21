Healthy Living With TAU: We all need Omega-3

Why are we all Omega-3 deficient?
- Our body cannot produce this essential fatty acid. It must therefore be supplied through our diet and is only available in limited quantities.
- Our current diet provides an excess of omega 6 in proportion to omega 3. The ideal ratio should be 1 to 3 parts of omega 6 for one part omega 3...On average; we consume 10 to 30 parts omega 6 to 1 part omega 3.
- An excess of omega 6 rich foods inhibits the benefits of omega 3s. When consumed in excess, these substances can promote inflammation or proatherogenic
- Omega 6 is abundant in nuts, grains, vegetable oils and all prepared foods, which contain vegetable oils.
- The food industry places more emphasis on production and conservation than it does on quality of ingredients. For instance, meat from animals sustained with corn feed contains a disproportionate amount of omega 6 and not enough
omega 3s which would not be the case if these animals were grass fed.
- Our consumption of fish rich in omega 3s is still too insignificant: Salmon, tuna, mackerel, herring and sardines.
- The solution: Fish oil supplementation with an elevated dosage of EPA and DHA
EPA for mood enhancement and to fight inflammation! DHA for nourishing the brain! DHA for mothers and babies health! EPA + DHA for healthy cardiovascular activity!
An increasing amount of epidemiological data is linking a poor Omega-3 diet with cardiovascular ailments, poor mental health, dementia and Alzheimer’s, allergies, respiratory ailments, joint pain, skin troubles, numerous types of cancers, hyperactivity, and ADD, etc...
Dosage
Read labels attentively. It is not the concentration of fish oil, which is significant, rather the dosage of omega 3’s EPA/DHA levels of the Omega-3s. For instance, 1000mg of fish oil can be broken down as 400mg of EPA and 200mg of DHA for a total of 600mg of Omega-3s, whereas another 1000mg of fish oil will only provide 180mg EPA and 120mg of DHA for a total of 300mg of Omega-3s.
- For mood disorders and depression, daily doses of 1000 mg of EPA are recommended daily.
- For cardiovascular ailments, daily doses of 1000 mg of EPA and DHA combined.
- For inflammatory problems, 2000 to 3000 mg daily doses of Omega-3, with a higher EPA ratio than DHA.
- For pregnancy and breastfeeding,1200 to 2400 mg of DHA daily
- For memory, concentration, hyperactivity and attention deficit, 1000mg or more of DHA daily.
