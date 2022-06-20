Healthy Living With TAU: Warm beet salad with green beans and almonds

Beets can help lower blood pressure and fight cancer, while almonds lower blood sugar levels, reduced blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels.
Ingredients
6 medium organic red beets, unpeeled
¼ cup (60ml) of olive oil
3/4 lb (340g) green beans
2 tablespoon (30g) of chopped almonds
2 tablespoon (30ml) apple ice cider vinegar
Salt and pepper
Instructions
- Place beets in a large pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and simmer gently for about 1 hour or until beets are tender. Drain and place in cold water. Peel and cut each beet into 8 wedges. Place on a large serving platter.
- Meanwhile, in a skillet, brown the green beans in 1 tablespoon (15ml) of oil until crisp. Add almonds and mix thoroughly. Scatter beans and almond over beets.
- In a small bowl, combine apple ice cider vinegar and remaining olive oil. Drizzle over salad. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
Roxanne Brunelle
Marketing Coordinator Tau
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
