Healthy Living With TAU: Veggie pate

This healthful recipe is excellent in sandwiches or on canapés, crackers, salad, etc.

Ingredients

¾ cup (190 ml) sunflower seeds

¼ cup (65 ml) sesame seeds unhulled (brown)

1 ½ cups (375 ml) of raw potatoes finely grated

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 cup (250 ml) water

½ cup (125 ml) cornmeal

½ cup (125 ml) whole wheat pastry flour

½ cup (125 ml) vegetable oil (sunflower, canola or soybean)

¼ cup (65 ml) nutritional yeast Engevita

2 c. tablespoons (30 ml) tamari sauce

¾ c. tsp (4 ml) sea salt

¼ c. tsp (1 ml) ground thyme

¼ c. tsp (1 ml) ground sage

¼ c. tsp (1 ml) ground basil

¼ c. tsp (1 ml) garlic powder

Instructions

- Grind in a food processor or coffee grinder.

- In a bowl, mix together all ingredients.

- Spoon mixture into an oiled loaf pan and floured.

- Bake at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) about 1 hour.

- Remove when cool.

Lise Guénette, ND.A.

All rights reserved

TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.