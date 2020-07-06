Healthy Living With TAU: Veggie pate

This healthful recipe is excellent in sandwiches or on canapés, crackers, salad, etc.
Ingredients
¾ cup (190 ml) sunflower seeds
¼ cup (65 ml) sesame seeds unhulled (brown)
1 ½ cups (375 ml) of raw potatoes finely grated
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 cup (250 ml) water
½ cup (125 ml) cornmeal
½ cup (125 ml) whole wheat pastry flour
½ cup (125 ml) vegetable oil (sunflower, canola or soybean)
¼ cup (65 ml) nutritional yeast Engevita
2 c. tablespoons (30 ml) tamari sauce
¾ c. tsp (4 ml) sea salt
¼ c. tsp (1 ml) ground thyme
¼ c. tsp (1 ml) ground sage
¼ c. tsp (1 ml) ground basil
¼ c. tsp (1 ml) garlic powder
Instructions
- Grind in a food processor or coffee grinder.
- In a bowl, mix together all ingredients.
- Spoon mixture into an oiled loaf pan and floured.
- Bake at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) about 1 hour.
- Remove when cool.
Lise Guénette, ND.A.
