Healthy Living With TAU: Vegan apple bread and crumble

Apple bread is warm and comforting, and makes for a wonderful seasonal dessert or even a quick breakfast. And, the best part about this recipe is, it's healthy.
Ingredients
Dry ingredients
1 cup oat flakes
1 cup all purpose flour
¼ cup organic hemp seeds from Quebec, from the brand Orijin
¼ cup organic ground flax seeds from Quebec, TAU brand
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 pinch of salt
Wet ingredients
¼ cup oil
¼ cup maple syrup
½ cup apple sauce
½ cup soy beverage
2 cups organic apples, diced
Apple crumble
1 small apple, sliced
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 tablespoon hemp seeds
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place the rack in the middle of the oven.
Mix together the dry ingredients. Set aside.
In a different bowl, mix together the wet ingredients. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ones and stir gently.
Pour the mixture into a loaf pan.
Mix the ingredients for the apple crumble and add on top of the bread.
Place in the oven for 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out of it dry.
Let it cool down before serving.
Enjoy!
Recipe by Elysabeth Lemonde
