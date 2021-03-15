Healthy Living With TAU: To each their own probiotic - Which one do you need right now?

Probiotics are not all equivalent in terms of quality and effectiveness.
Here are a few elements to look out for when choosing a probiotic:
It is crucial that the strains have been cleaned several times to eliminate the weakest elements as well as possible toxins; the result is a healthy, stable and pure product, a product free of allergens.
It is also important to find both a good diversity of strains AND balanced doses; you will notice that often the first strains are in a high dosage and the following ones are in negligible dosage. A good balance in the strain is often a guarantee of better quality rather than a huge dosage of just one or two strains. After all, the microbiome is a highly diverse ecosystem.
A blister pack makes it easier to preserve a probiotic by keeping its humidity level stable; opening and closing a jar of probiotics can imbalance the humidity level and contribute to deteriorating the stability of the product.
With the new technology developed in the recent years allowing probiotics to be shelf stable, it makes it easier to remember to take them compared to when they had to be stored in the refrigerator. Who doesn't forget to go to the fridge every day to take their probiotic? If you prefer to keep it in the fridge, you can do that too, do what is easiest for you.
Vegan and gluten-free are also important elements to avoid intolerance or allergic reactions.
That is what differentiates and characterizes the Advanced Gut Health Probiotics by Genuine Health.
The reason why there are different probiotics for specific times in our life is because our needs can change (digestive problems, immune weakness, difficulty in eliminating, imbalance after taking antibiotics, urinary tract infection…). There are probiotics for each and every situation.
Children’s probiotics:
7 balanced strains chosen specifically for children including L.rhamnosus GG, L. reuteri and Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis
Promotes digestion (you know the little stress-related stomach-ache that children have sometimes?), Cognitive and immune health
Delicious chewable lemonade flavour tablet; recommended from 3 to 12 years old and over
15 billion and 50 billion:
15 balanced strains chosen to mimic human intestinal flora
Includes transient and resident strains to protect microbiome synergy.
15 billion: for basic maintenance and for young adults through their mid-30s when the condition does not require special attention.
50 billion extra potency: after your 40s (need more protection and efficiency)
50 billion women's UTI (Urinaty Tract Infection):
As a support for intestinal AND urinary health; strains chosen to lower pH and promote healthy mucous membranes including: L. fermentum, L. rhamnosus, Lactococcus lactis and also…and organic cranberries.
50 billion Daily care for Women:
15 balanced strains chosen to support intestinal and women's health including: L. fermentum, L. acidophilus, Lactococcus lactis
For cases of recurrent infections, the dryness of menopause (yes, it works for a lot of women, testimonials to support it)
Two newest products by Genuine Health:
50 billion Defense (coming at TAU soon!)
15 balanced strains clinically proven to reduce acute infections and help improve immune function including L. Rhamnosus GG, L. Plantarum HEAL9 and L. Paracasei 8700: 2
When you need more protection (winter period, periods of high contagion, etc.)
100 billion High power (coming at TAU soon!)
15 balanced strains chosen such as: L. Plantarum, B. lactis, L. Casei and the famous L. Gasseri.
To restore and replenish gut bacteria following times of stress or the use of antibiotics.
To be used on an ad hoc basis to provide optimal support for the recovery of health compromised by specific conditions.
Different possibilities for different needs, but always the same quality.
See the difference for yourself and feel better!
Genuine is a Canadian family business for over 30 years. First B CORP certified PSN company in Canada.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
