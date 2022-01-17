Healthy Living With TAU: TO EACH HIS PROBIOTIC - Which one do you need right now?

Not all probiotics are created equal in terms of quality and effectiveness. Here are some things to check:
- It is crucial that the strains have been cleaned several times to eliminate the weakest elements as well as possible toxins; the result is a healthy, stable and pure product, a product free of allergens.
- It is also important to find both a good diversity of strains AND balanced doses; you will notice that often the first strains are high and the following ones are in negligible dosage. A good balance in the strain is often a guarantee of better quality rather than a huge dosage of just one or two strains. After all, the microbiome is a highly diverse ecosystem.
- A blister pack makes it easier to preserve a probiotic by keeping its moisture level stable; opening and closing a jar of probiotics can upset the humidity level and contribute to deteriorating the stability of the product.
- The stability of the product on a shelf, by not needing to refrigerate (new technology in recent years), facilitates the daily intake of probiotics. Who doesn't forget to go to the fridge every day to take their probiotic? If you prefer to keep it in the fridge, you can do that too, do what is easiest for you.
- Vegan and gluten-free are also important elements to avoid reactions of intolerance or allergies
This is what differentiates and characterizes Genuine Health Advanced Gut Health Probiotics.
It is because our needs are different over the course of life and that sometimes we have more specific needs (digestive problems, immune weakness, difficulty in eliminating, imbalance after taking antibiotics, urinary tract infection) that he There are probiotics for everyone and for every situation.
Probiotics for children:
7 balanced strains chosen specifically for children including L.rhamnosus GG, L. reuteri and Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis
Promotes digestion (you know the little stress-related stomach ache?), cognition and immune health
Delicious chewable lemonade tablet; recommended from 3 to 12 years old and over
15 billion and 50 billion:
15 balanced strains chosen to mimic human intestinal flora
Includes transient and resident strains to protect the synergy of the microbiome.
15 billion: for basic maintenance and for young people up to their mid-30s when the condition does not require special attention.
50 billion extra potent: say, after quarantine (need more protection and efficiency)
50 billion IU (urinary tract infection):
As a support for intestinal AND urinary health; strains chosen to lower the pH and promote the health of the mucous membranes, including: L. fermentum, L. rhamnosus, Lactococcus lactis and also… organic cranberries.
50 billion Daily care for Women
15 balanced strains chosen to support the intestinal health and specific health of women including: L. fermentum, L. acidophilus, Lactococcus lactis
For cases of recurrent infections, dryness of menopause (yes, it works for a lot of women, testimonials to support it)
Our two new kids:
50 billion Defense (coming soon to TAU)
15 clinically balanced strains proven to reduce acute infections and help improve immune function including L. Rhamnosus GG, L. Plantarum HEAL9 and L. Paracasei 8700: 2
When you need it more protection (winter period, periods of high contagion, etc.)
100 billion High potency (coming soon to TAU)
15 balanced strains chosen such as: L. Plantarum, B. lactis, L. Casi and the famous L. Gasseri.
To restore and replenish intestinal bacteria following periods of stress or the use of antibiotics.
To be used on an ad hoc basis to provide optimal support for the recovery of health compromised by particular conditions.
Different possibilities for different needs, but always the same quality.
See the difference and Health yourself better! Genuine is a Canadian family business for over 30 years and a First B CORP certified PSN company in Canada.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
