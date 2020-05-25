Healthy Living With TAU: The phospholipids in "BRILLIANT MIND' are the best “rustproof” nutrients for your brain

The hectic pace of modern life forces us to perform in all areas. Our brain that is constantly on, working overtime, has many needs.
With overwork, stress, and the accumulation of the years, some people may find that their brain is taking longer to react which affects both memory and concentration. Cognitive functions, especially memorization, require many nutrients that are brought by nutrition. Unfortunately, our diet and our environment are often out of balance, causing a deficiency of essential nutrients and a decrease in vitality.
The brain feeds on what it is given. It uses 25% of the air we breathe. That is why it is so important to oxygenate properly, perhaps by going for a 20-30 minute walk every day. Keeping well hydrated is also an important factor for the brain. Drink lots of water! Nourishing the brain with nutrients rich in phospholipids like phosphatidylserine (PS) and phosphatidylcholine (PC) is crucial. Phospholipids are essential constituents of all our cell membranes. They contribute to the development and restoration of the nervous system an participate in the synthesis of neurotransmitters, the messengers who allow our brain to build memory, to feel emotions, stress, well-being, etc.
The brain loves omeage-3s and it has been shown that omega-3s are more readily absorbed when they are bound to phospholipids. To maintain better cognitive health and prevent cognitive decline, the phospholipid and omega-3 supplement "Brilliant Mind" is a key supplement to meet the needs of our precious brain.
By Lucille Carrier
Naturopath TAU Blainville, 450-433-1978
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
