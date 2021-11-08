Healthy Living With TAU: The intestines: The key organ for immune defence

The immune system is our "bodyguard". 80% is located in the intestine. Did you know we find more bacteria in our gut than cells in our body? Hence the importance of maintaining the gut flora.
At birth, our digestive tract is practically sterile. The type of delivery, the environment and the health of the mother influence’s bacterial colonization of the digestive tract of the newborn. The intestinal microbiota develops gradually as diet changes. Usually around the age of 2-3 years, when the strains of different bacteria are located, it stabilizes. Each person has a unique microbiota, it is as unique as a fingerprint.
For the rest of our lives, these bacteria live in symbiosis with us! However, medication, antibiotics, chronic stress, processed foods, the addition of sugar in the diet, lack of fiber and sanitizing our environment disrupt daily balance of our microbiota.
That is why daily consumption of probiotics is essential. But not just any probiotic! These are human strains that colonize our gut. The selection of bacterial strains is important because their positive effects based on their ability to coexist with our microflora.
The Progressive HCP probiotics contain several human strains that have proven efficacy in clinical studies. They offer probiotic formulas for children and adults ... and those are the ones I personally use daily.
The Progressive HCP probiotics have a broad spectrum action to fight against yeast infections and other pathogens responsible of infections. They help strengthen the immune system and fight inflammation, plus they improve digestion and assimilation of nutrients.
As our diet is often deficient in fiber, HCP Progressive formulas offer a formula of prebiotics with inulin because it is important to feed the friendly bacteria in our microbiota.
Our well-being depends on the health of our intestinal flora. We often hear the expression: A healthy mind, healthy body! I would say: A healthy intestinal flora, a healthy body!
By Nadia Slimani
Natural Health Consultant TAU Laval – 450-978-5533
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
