Healthy Living With TAU: Teach health to your kids!

Childhood and adolescence are active growth periods that require an increased amount of “good construction materials” and healthy life habits. The transmission of these values to children is important because a healthy child is better prepared to learn.
However, at the immune system level, there is a difference. In September, back to school takes place after the children have accumulated energy and sunshine. In January, the second back to school is accompanied by climate variations linked to the shortening of day light. The holidays are often favourable to excess and changes in sleep habits, which challenges our immune system.
In order to avoid microbes and bacteria from attacking and spreading during that momentary lapse of the immune system, here are a few suggestions to protect your children’s health:
SLEEP is essential to health, especially for children, because it’s during their sleep that children’s bodies produce growth hormones, the brain stocks all the information it has received and that detoxification is completed.
DIET can nourish and reinforce the immune system if it is well balanced, but it can also poison and have harmful consequences on one’s health if not carefully selected. Teach your kids to eat “rainbow” foods every day….which means eating fruits and vegetables of every colour every day.
PHYSICAL ACTIVITY, preferably outside, is fundamental to children’s health. In addition to keeping them oxygenated, it maintains their muscular “force”, allows stress evacuation, encourages self-esteem and adjusts the use of glucose in the blood which promotes a more stable mood.
Teach your kids to drink water, it’s as important as breathing.
NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS that are recommended:
Multivitamins and minerals without dyes or chemical additives.
PROBIOTICS are inevitable to help maintain a healthy intestinal flora and reinforce immune defenses.
Vitamin D…the “Sun vitamin”
OMEGA 3s rich in DHA because they’re known to support cerebral and nervous development in children, while helping them improve their memory and concentration.
IN PREVENT AND TREATMENT OF INFECTIONS
Echinacea, propolis or garlic have all proven their worth in prevention as well as in treatment of respiratory infections.
If your children are tired, their immune system is fragile, a tonic superfood like Miviton will do them a world of good. It can be given as a preventive method and also after an infection to reinforce the immune system and avoid relapses.
You child is a picky eater and you can’t make him or her eat the best foods? Why not use SMOOTHIES? All children love smoothies and they allow you to add nutritional supplements, powder proteins, as well as fruits and vegetables they usually snub.
By Lise Guénette, ND. A.
Member of the Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.