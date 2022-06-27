Healthy Living With TAU: Summer sports and muscular injuries

A promise is a promise! And you have made a vow to yourself that you would make this summer a more active one: biking, walking, jogging, swimming, tennis, hiking, etc...
The benefits of physical activity are boundless; unfortunately, they do not preclude sports injuries which can befall anyone. From a simple cramp to a sprain to pulled muscles (mild muscle tear), these are some recommendations to help repair these injuries and reduce the risk of their recurrence:
MUSCLE CRAMPS
- They can manifest themselves at the beginning of exercise in the case of insufficient warm ups, during intense exercise, or at the end of exercise as a result of fatigue.
- In order to prevent muscle cramps, make sure you’re well hydrated before, during and after exercising. Good hydration supports and improves circulation. To avoid fatigue, add an ‘’electrolyte and endurance ‘’ formula which provides a combination of vitamins, minerals and nutrients in proportions which help restore electrolyte and energy levels.
- If you suffer from muscle cramps, use magnesium, and Vitamin E supplements.
- Because muscle mass and elasticity decrease with age (again age!), it is essential to take into account the pain and stiffness which occur during a physical activity and reduce effort or stop the activity all together if necessary.
CONTUSIONS, SPRAINS AND PULLED MUSCLES
- Healing time for muscle fibers ranges from 10 to 14 days, but can take up to 40 days depending of the severity of the injury. Rest from physical activity is required. For the first few days, icing the injured area is important in order to alleviate the pain, reduce inflammation and swelling. Apply an Arnica-based gel, oil or cream a number of times daily, Arnica is a plant renowned for treating hematomas, oedemas, contusions, muscular and joint afflictions, inflammation, sprains, bruises, etc... Arnica can also be taken internally in homeopathic form.
- In order to accelerate the healing process and reduce oedemas and inflammation, the use anti-inflammatory enzymes such as bromelain is very effective.
- The topical application of essential oils diluted with a bit of vegetable oil should not be dismissed. Lavender and peppermint are effective for reducing pain, wintergreen for alleviating cramps, and Provence cypress for reducing swelling.
- Clay poultices are also useful for promoting better circulation and stimulating healing.
- Nutrition-wise, increase your anti-oxidant intake, meaning more fresh fruit and vegetables.
- Numerous athletes add glutamine to their daily diet, an amino acid which plays a key role in muscle metabolism.
Here’s to a great, active summer!
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
