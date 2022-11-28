Healthy Living With TAU: Sugar-free strawberry pie

Enjoy all the sweetness of strawberry pie without all the added sugar!
Ingredients
Ingredients for the custard cream:
1 ½ cup (375 ml) organic milk or non-dairy beverage (rice, almond, soya, etc.)
½ cup (125 ml) pitted dates cut into pieces
1 organic egg yolks
3 to 4 tablespoons (45 to 60 ml) organic all purpose or pastry flour (soft wheat)
½ teaspoons (2 ml) vanilla
1 to 2 teaspoons (5 to 10 ml) organic butter or margarine
Instructions
- In a blender, mix the milk and the dates. If the dates are really hard, it is recommended to soak them in room temperature water to soften them. Do that first, and drain the water before you put them in the blender.
Pour in a saucepan and heat up.
- In the meantime, whisk the egg yolks and the flour together. If the mix is too thick, add a little bit of water. Whisk until there are no more lumps.
- Add a little of the warm milk and stir rapidly.
- Pour the egg and milk mixture in the saucepan and stir constantly until it thickens. Use a whisk to stir in the lumps that form.
- Add the vanilla and butter. Stir.
- Let it cool down and pour into a baked pie crust.
- Place slices of strawberries on top of the custard cream.
- Refrigerate before serving.
Optional topping for the strawberries:
- In a blender, pour 1 cup (250ml) of unsweetened juice of your choice (apple, mixed fruit, etc.) and 3 pitted dates cut in pieces. Mix well.
- Pour in a saucepan and heat up.
- In a separate bowl, mix 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of arrow-root powder in a little bit of water and add it to the warm juice. Stir until it thickens.
- Pour immediately over the pie.
- Refrigerate before serving.
Lise Guénette, ND.A.
All rights reserved
