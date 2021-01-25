Healthy Living With TAU: STAY ACTIVE and enjoy life!

Walking, running and playing sports are more essential than ever for our physical well-being and our mental balance. Exercise, diet, stress management and good quality sleep are all essential elements for building immunity.
Sometimes joint pain prevents us from doing what we love. Now there are no more excuses! Trying Genuine Health Pain Management products is giving ourselves an opportunity to experience a better quality of life. BiovaflexTM, this completely natural support based on a membrane of second generation eggshells will be the cause for that renewed vitality!
This patented molecule is more powerful than the NEM (natural eggshell membrane) both in terms of its protein concentration and its solubility. In 2 to 5 days, it allows a betterment of the joints, which is so appreciated when coming from a place of pain!
BiovaflexTM naturally contains collagen, elastin, amino acids (desmosine and isodesmosine), and glycosaminoglycans (hyaluronic acid, glucosamine, chondroitin, etc.). These are all joint repair elements that have a synergistic and comprehensive effect.
Three categories of BiovaflexTM -based products are available:
Fast Joint Care+ which only contains BiovaflexTM: in cases of sporadic or recent pain, or discomforts caused by occasional sports.
Fast Joint care+ with fermented Turmeric: This blend contains BiovaflexTM as well as 500 mg of fermented organic turmeric. Fermented turmeric has an amplified anti-inflammatory effect (better bioavailability). The formula nourishes and repairs joints to provide relief in cases of moderate to severe pain.
It is certainly not the only fermented turmeric product on the market, but it is one of the few that also contains BiovaflexTM. Managing inflammation is good, but it's also necessary need to repair the joints! We don't just want to hide the pain but rather go to the root of the problem.
Fast Arthritis Pain Relief+: contains BiovaflexTM, Bromelain (anti-inflammatory nutrient from pineapple) and AvovidaTM (from avocado). The synergy of these three components allows the regeneration of cartilage AND the management of inflammation: this is a winning formula that provides rapid and effective relief of chronic pain and helps in cases of frequent sports requiring maximum support.
Whether it's for back pain, fibromyalgia, morning stiffness, after-effects of injury, joint deterioration or any other discomfort that keeps you from moving more or better, there is a solution!
We believe that neither age nor pain should take priority over the pleasure of moving freely.
Let's take control of our pain and not let it keep us from moving so we can enjoy life the way we want to.
Vegetarian capsules, gluten-free, dairy-free and GMO-free.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
