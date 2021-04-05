Healthy Living With TAU: Spring cocktail

This healthful drink contributes to normal stomach and liver function.

Ingredients

4 tsp. fresh pressed Salus® Dandelion Juice

2 tsp. fresh pressed Salus® Nettle Juice

Mix in 1 cup of grapefruit or pineapple juice

Instructions

Stir and serve.

