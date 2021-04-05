Healthy Living With TAU: Spring cocktail

This healthful drink contributes to normal stomach and liver function.
Ingredients
4 tsp. fresh pressed Salus® Dandelion Juice
2 tsp. fresh pressed Salus® Nettle Juice
Mix in 1 cup of grapefruit or pineapple juice
Instructions
Stir and serve.
