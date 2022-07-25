Healthy Living With TAU: Smoked salmon frittata

A delicious, satisfying, nutritious way to start your day (or end it - have it for supper too!).
Ingredients
4 tablespoons (60 ml) of olive oil
1 white onion, chopped
150g smoked salmon
About 10 olives sliced in rings
6 eggs
3.5 oz (100 ml) of organic milk
1/2 package of cream cheese, cubed (125g)
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Heat olive oil over medium heat in a skillet that goes in the oven.
- Add onion, and season with a little salt and pepper. Add the salmon and olives; cook and stir briefly to release the flavors.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk.
- Pour the mix over the salmon and stir gently.
- Add cubes of cream cheese over the top. Cook over medium heat without stirring, until the edges appear firm.
- Place the skillet in the preheated oven, and bake for 20 minutes, or until nicely browned and puffed.
- Flip onto a serving plate, and cut into wedges to serve.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
