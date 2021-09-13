Healthy living with TAU: Saving our children from pollution

Helping save the planet by recycling and making more ecologically-friendly choices has become integral to human survival. No one is arguing this fact. Recycling, however, is no longer sufficient in order to salvage our children’s polluted heritage. Our daily purchases bear an even more significant impact on our environment.
# 1 – EATING ORGANIC
Consuming organic foods will help reduce your intake of harmful pollutants and a large variety of toxic chemicals. The nutritional value of organic foods is indisputable. Furthermore, eating organic implies your support of an agriculture whichpromotes land restoration.
# 2 – PLASTIC PRODUCTS
Polycarbonate plastic contains Bisphenol A, also known as BPA, contaminants known for their harmful effects on our health. BPA is found in most plastic baby bottles, 5 gallon water bottles and rigid water bottles used for sports, as well as for coating tin and soda cans.
Other substances known as phthalates, present in soft vinyl and commonly used in packaging and children’s toys are also proven to be toxic.
# 3 – COSMETIC CARE PRODUCTS
Numerous cosmetics also contain phthalates. A study conducted in Washington University has revealed that using shampoos and talc powder containing this harmful substance on infants increased the phthalate concentration in their urine output.
# 4 – HOUSEHOLD CLEANING PRODUCTS
Beware of household cleaning products, air fresheners, insecticides and pesticides. The widespread incidence of allergies has created an increasing availability of non-toxic, biodegradable cleansers and air-fresheners.
