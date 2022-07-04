Healthy Living With TAU: Recipe for Mediterranean Shakshouka

A healthy, filling dish the whole family will love.
Ingredients
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 large red onion (chop three quarters of it, and cut the other quarter in very thin slices)
2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
2 red peppers, chopped
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon ground cumin
Salt and pepper to taste
6 chopped tomatoes
½ cup tomato sauce of your choice
1 teaspoon coconut sugar (optional)
6 large eggs
¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
¼ cup fresh mint, chopped
Instructions
- Heat the olive oil in a large cast iron skillet. Add the chopped part of the onion (save the thin slices for later), garlic, red peppers, spices, salt and pepper. Cook on medium heat, stirring frequently, until the vegetables have softened (about 10 minutes).
- Add the tomatoes, tomato sauce and the coconut sugar. Simmer until the tomato mixture has reduced (about 10-12 minutes).
- With a wooden spoon, make 6 little spaced out wells in the mixture to make some space for the eggs. Crack each egg and place it in its spot.
- Cover the skillet with a lid and cook on low heat until the egg whites are completely set.
- Top with the fine onion slices, fresh cilantro and mint leaves. Serve with our organic Tau pitas.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
