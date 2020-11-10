Healthy Living With TAU: PURE Biodegradable Cleaning Products

Manufactured in our factory in Saint-Alexandre-de-Kamouraska, Québec, our biodegradable cleaning products Pure are known to be effective. We also distribute in bulk to reduce the use of plastic containers.
Our goal is still the same: Developing products using natural-source ingredients that are toxin-free and safe for your health while preserving optimal efficiency for the consumer.
We want to raise awareness of the importance of preserving the environment for each individual and for our future generation by focusing on making the right choice in terms of consumption. We believe that use of biodegradable and ecological cleaning products will significantly increase in the coming years and we intend to meet this demand with a wide range of products both ecological and highly efficient.
At Pure, we list our ingredients because we believe you have the right to know what you use. We also do it because we are proud of the efficiency of our products and the ingredients we use to achieve it.
All our bottles are manufactured in Canada to reduce the impact of transport between the production of the bottle and our factory. The impact of overusing plastic in our society is becoming a scourge. That is why we favour buying in bulk. Our bottles are excellent quality and their lifetime can extend beyond more than one filling. Reusing your containers will have a huge impact on the environment and also in your wallet.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
