Whether addressing C. Difficile or bacterial infections contracted through someone, probiotics have proven their effectiveness for treating diarrhea and gastro-intestinal ailments associated with these symptoms.
A healthy intestinal flora comprises of billions of good bacteria capable of defending us against harmful ones. Public places such as hospitals, daycare centres, schools, elder residences, office towers and public transportation are all conducive for pathogenic bacteria proliferation. Water and food can also be sources of contamination while in foreign countries.
Probiotics are known for their effectiveness in fighting infection. The good bacteria in our intestinal flora fight 24/7 for our daily survival. Probiotics can be their support.
A quality probiotic is essential for this function. The selected strains must be clearly identified, and in order to be effective, must be alive when they reach the intestines. The higher the number of bacteria, the higher the chance it will have to colonize the intestinal mucosa.
Use probiotics daily preventatively or to restore the intestinal flora from diarrhea or constipation, and to calm the symptoms associated with irritable bowel syndrome, colitis and Chron’s disease. You will feel the full benefits of probiotics when you integrate them into your daily regimen.
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
