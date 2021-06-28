Healthy Living With TAU: Preventing osteoporosis and keeping strong bones

Right through our 20s, we are still building our bones. When we reach our 30s, our frame reaches its maximum strength and thickness. Between 35 and 45 years old, with a healthy diet and some exercise, losses and inputs are equivalent. Our osseous capital fluctuates differently for men and woman between 40 to 60 years old and stabilizes after the age of sixty for both. After age 65, men experience a loss of bone mass similar to that of postmenopausal women.
GROWTH AND BONE MASS
From birth to puberty, the frame grows sevenfold and triples again during adolescence, so that at the age of 17, 90% of our bone mass is built. The quality of our bone formed during this period sets the stage for osteoporosis and it is estimated that between 9 and 19 years old, only 19% of girls and 52% of boys have adequate calcium intake. Among young people, the increased consumption of fast food, junk food and soft drinks increases the loss of calcium in the body.
WOMEN’S BONE STRUCTURE
When women reach menopause, declining estrogen levels can lead to decreased bone mass, hence the importance of a diet that prevents calcium leak + regular physical exercise + easy to assimilate calcium supplementation.
BEWARE ...of the worst enemies of calcium, those that prevent or hinder its assimilation, or even worse, that make it leak out of the body: soft drinks, particularly colas (rich in phosphorus), coffee, excessive salt consumption , red meat, sugar and alcohol, certain medications (especially corticosteroids, laxatives of any kind, diuretics, anti-acids, proton pump inhibitors (Nexium, Pariet, Losec, Prevacid, Pantoloc, etc. ).
Very often, OSTEOPOROSIS is not related to a calcium deficiency but rather to poor absorption of calcium. It takes magnesium, vitamin D and vitamin K2 to facilitate good distribution and absorption of calcium.
DAIRY PRODUCTS OR BROCCOLI ... Because of well-orchestrated publicity campaigns, we manage to convince everybody to drink milk, even adults. However, only 25 to 30% of the calcium in milk is assimilated by the body. On the other hand, calcium in vegetables is better assimilated at a percentage of 50 to 75% and more. Also, vegetables are rich in minerals needed for healthy bones and nervous system. As more and more people are intolerant or allergic to dairy products, we must opt for other calcium-rich foods like: blanched broccoli, raisins, figs, blanched kale and cabbage, whole grain cereals, sardines and salmon with bones, firm tofu, chickpeas, white beans, sesame seeds, blackstrap molasses, etc.
Calcium supplements are not all the same. The most important thing is not to take lots of calcium but instead to choose one you assimilate well. Which suits you?
Calcium Microcrystalline Hydroxyapatite (CMH), derived from healthy whole bones, which contain calcium and phosphorus crystals in a 2: 1 ratio, like the ones found naturally in the body. It also contains collagen, amino acids and a variety of elements that are essential to bone structure.
Calcium forms like citrate, malate, lactate, gluconate, orotate, are chelated calciums (related) to an organic acid that allows them to be better absorbed without causing digestive problems.
Calcium that comes from algae also provides a source of assimilable calcium while providing other additional minerals.
Calcium carbonate, unfortunately the most prescribed form, is a source of calcium that has a low assimilation rate because it requires high levels of stomach acid to be digested, which is generally not the reality of people over 50 years old. In addition, it often causes bloating and constipation. Calcium from coral and oyster shells are also sources of calcium carbonate.
If you often suffer from tendonitis, bursitis, and other "itises", we recommend you to alternate between your calcium supplement, SILICON and Collagen.
Silicon reduces the risk of osteoporosis by allowing a better regulation of calcium. It improves the flexibility of our bones and participates in the structure of the collagen matrix holding the calcium in the bones.
Collagen, a major constituent protein of the bone matrix, represents one third of the weight of the bone. The other two thirds gather all the other minerals present in the CMH. In addition, collagen helps to slow the progression of osteoporosis by helping the body make better use of calcitonin, a hormone secreted by the thyroid and parathyroid whose role is to regulate the metabolism of phosphorus and calcium.
Caution: You should never exceed 500 mg of calcium at a time. Leave at least two hours before or after your calcium intake to separate from any other medication (or supplement of iron or chromium).
Do not forget ... Bones are living tissues in perpetual reconstruction.
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
