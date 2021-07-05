Healthy Living With TAU: Preventing and improving the health of our eyes

Eyes are extremely valuable to protect organs throughout our lives. Aging is something that accentuates their fragility, but other risk factors are involved: a low fruits and vegetables diet (antioxidants) , unprotected exposure to UV rays, the ubiquitous blue light ( screen of smart phone, TV, computer, LED bulbs , etc.) , diabetes , hypertension , smoking, taking certain medications , alcohol , high cholesterol, etc.
PROTECT CHILDREN'S EYES
According to Nicolas Fontaine, assistant professor at the School of Optometry at the University of Montreal, " studies show that blue light ( around 440 nm ) produced molecular changes in the retina , lens and cornea and it transforms certain molecules into free radicals , creating a premature aging of the eye structures , while other molecules become phototoxic and create potential tissue damage. "Additionally, the blue light inhibits the production melatonin, the sleep hormone, delaying sleep onset and reduces the quality of sleep.
Considering the fact that the lens of children's eyes are still developing and can not ensure its effective role filter, children also are at risk. Limit exposure time to the computer, the tablet and the smartphone is significant and increasing consumption of antioxidants is too. Fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants. Supplements, blueberry concentrate , lutein and zeaxanthin or a multivitamin with antioxidants can effectively supplement a child's menu "addicted" to the screens !
CATACRACTS, MACULAR DEGENERATION, DRY EYE SYNDROME
Prevention is the best approach. It is immediately to think to protect the health of our eyes.
A cataract is a gradual clouding of the lens. Typically, cataract progresses very slowly and develops over a period of 20 years.
The macular degeneration (AMD) is a deterioration of the macula that results in a progressive loss of vision. It is the leading cause of visual impairment in people aged 55 and over. Such as damage to the retina of the eye is irreversible, prevention is very important to prevent the progression of AMD.
Tears, mainly water, also contain fatty acids, sodium chloride, proteins and antiseptics. They are essential for healthy eyes. Syndrome dry eye is felt when the secretion of tears is diminished or that a change in the composition of tear fluid causes excessive evaporation.
Prevention and solutions (some formulas combine several of these nutrients)
- Lutein and zeaxanthin: Many studies confirm that these antioxidants help prevent cataracts and AMD. They protect the eyes from damage from sunlight and blue light.
- Concentrated bilberry or blueberry: nicknamed the fruit of the vision, bilberries or blueberries help to delay the progression of eye diseases.
- Astaxanthin: protects the skin and eyes of the risks associated with exposure to UV rays.
- Omega-3 help to prevent dry eye syndrome and the risk of suffering from macular degeneration.
- By improving the microcirculation in the eye, gingko biloba can help people with AMD.
- Vitamin A, a vitamin with antioxidant and anti-infectious organism is found in the form of retinol (retina), retinoic acid (bone and mucous membranes) and retinyl palmitate (liver). Vitamin A plays a role in vision and protects the skin, mucous membranes and eyes against dryness. Fish oils, especially the halibut liver oil, are excellent sources of vitamin A.
- Vitamin C reduces the risk of developing cataracts.
- Turmeric, whose antioxidant properties are well established, is used in traditional medicine to prevent cataracts.
- Vitamin D, "the sunshine vitamin without UV," plays an important role in protecting visual function.
- Drink at least 1.5 liters of water per day.
- Protecting our eyes from the sun and wind.
- Stop smoking and avoid polluted environments.
- Make sure you have good lighting.
- Make regular breaks when working at the computer.
- Fill of antioxidants by eating 7-10 servings of fruits and vegetable per day and choosing one of the above mentioned supplements.
