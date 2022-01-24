Healthy Living With TAU: "PGX" Dietary fibres and weight loss

Miracle diets do not exist. You know this! Yet, you need support. Clinical studies have revealed that PGX dietary fibres promote better blood sugar regulation by slowing the digestive process and reducing the glycemic content of your meals. The results are less “Blood sugar roller-coasting”, hence, less urges to binge, with improved energy levels and less mood swings.
PGX is notably one of the most feasible diet plans to help you gradually attain your ideal weight. The viscosity and dense volume effect of PGX fibres help sustain a feeling of satiety resulting into a decrease in food consumption without suffering from hunger.
Better yet, the use of PGX fibres will reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular-related illnesses. Its action allows the organism to modulate its blood sugar levels and to reduce its total cholesterol levels as well as its LDL levels, from 19% to 29%, respectively.
PGX makes weight loss easy when associated with a healthy meal plan. Its success lies in its ability to develop its full viscosity in the stomach and small intestine. If used with a sufficient intake of water,, PGX fibres can increase their volume several hundred fold.
PGX can help you attain your ideal weight and avoid weight-related illnesses.
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
