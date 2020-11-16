Healthy Living With TAU: Overnight oatmeal recipe

Now you have no excuses to not eat a healthy breakfast... you can prepare it the night before!

Ingredients

83 ml (1/3 cup) oatmeal

60 ml (1/4 cup) oat bran

15 ml (1 tbsp.) chia seeds

1/3 banana, sliced

30 ml (2 tbsp.) frozen blueberries

15 ml (1 tbsp.) crushed walnuts

1 bottle of Vanilla Bio-K+

2/3 cup unsweetened soy beverage

Instructions

- Combine the ingredients in a mason jar in the order indicated above.

- Shake vigorously and refrigerate overnight.

- Serve and enjoy!

*Tip

For a vegan version, do not hesitate to use Bio-K+ Blueberry, made from fermented organic brown rice!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.