Healthy Living With TAU: Organic... a logical choice

Good health begins on our plate! We are what we eat and what we drink. Good health is a personal initiative. Do you believe you are making choices, which will have positive ramifications on your overall state of health?
Organic...The sensible approach! Why?
- The principal advantage to eating organic is the absence of pesticides.
- Organic food is not genetically modified.
- Organic crops benefit from a richer soil, whose nutrients have been preserved through better fertilization methods (compost, etc...) and crop rotation.
- By not polluting our soil, organic farming protects our environment, notably our drinking water.
- Organic foods contain more minerals, vitamins and anti-oxidants than conventional food.
- Organic vegetables contain fewer nitrates than conventional vegetables.
Documented proof
In his “Anti-Cancer” book, David Servan-Schreiber writes:
“In Washington University, a young researcher named Cynthia Curl was concerned regarding whether the organic food with which her friends fed their children was in fact healthier. She subsequently spearheaded a research comprising of 42 children from age 2 to 5, whose families either shopped in conventional supermarkets or organic coops. For three days, parents had to record everything their children ate and drank. They were hence classified “organic” if more than 75% of the food they had consumed was organic and “conventional” if it wasn’t.
Dr. Curl then proceeded to measure the presence of degradation products of organochlorine (most common pesticide) in the children’s urine. She discovered that the pesticides levels in the urine of the “organic group” were significantly below the quotas established by the Environmental protection government agency. Furthermore, these levels were 6 to 9 times lower than children fed “conventionally”. In fact, the latter group revealed toxicity levels 4 times higher than the official tolerated limits. In sum, organic foods make a significant difference in our organisms’ levels of toxicity.
A second and longer study has been conducted since at the same university: 23 children were initially tested following their “conventional” diet for several days. Their urine revealed the presence of pesticides. They proceeded to feed these same children exclusively “organic” again for the same duration. In just a few days, all traces of pesticides had disappeared. As soon as they were reverted to their conventional diet, traces of pesticides instantly resurfaced, at the same levels as prior to their consumption of “organic foods”.
In France, agronomist Claude Albert, acclaimed by many as the pioneer of organic farming in Europe, conducted a similar study in 1986 involving pregnant women. The results of his research revealed that women who had a diet consisting of 90% organic foods during their pregnancies had 3 times fewer organochlorine pesticides in their breast milk than those who consumed “conventional” foods.
Eating “organic” is not a fad. It is imperative that tomorrow’s earth continues to nourish us. Respect for the environment is an act of love. Our well being as well as that of future generations depends on it.
As appropriately written by 17th century British writer, George Herbert: “Regardless of who disease’s father may have been, poor nutrition was always its mother”.
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
