Make the decision to get fit! Biking, jogging, swimming, etc. In order to succeed, proper protein consumption is essential, with daily intake ranging from 1 to 1,8 g/kg depending on the intensity of the physical activity.
Proteins are our cells’ building blocks. The secret to maintaining muscle tone for as long as possible is to consume sufficient quantities of protein, which are instrumental in tissue regeneration, maintenance and repair, notably muscular fiber. Without protein, the body is incapable of pursuing its regenerative tasks. Furthermore, proper protein consumption satisfies hunger, increases metabolic activity, prevents muscle loss, modulates insulin levels, maintains good bone density and supports the immune system. Furthermore, it helps promote fat and weight loss.
Make a quick calculation of your daily protein intake and see if it is sufficient for your body type. For instance, if you weigh 70 kilos, you require 70 to 126 g of protein daily. One portion of poultry, meat or fish will provide you with 20-30g, an egg 6-8g, a half a cup of chickpeas app. 7.5g, 15 almonds app. 3.5g. In fact, the easiest way to complete your protein requirements is simply to supplement your protein meals with Vegan or Whey powder protein, which can be combined to your meals or snacks.
PHYSICAL ACTIVITY FATIGUE AND MUSCULAR PAIN
Two hours of exercise… two days of fatigue and sore muscles! This fatigue and pain is in fact the result of micro muscular tearing, which provokes a natural inflammatory response in order to accelerate the healing of these microscopic lesions. There exist a numerous selection of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients which help support muscular recuperation
One hour prior to or following exercise, a protein beverage will enable a quicker muscular recuperation and will help avoid fatigue.
Silica: This nutrient contains notable anti-inflammatory properties and is recommended to athletes and individuals suffering from muscular or skeletal refractory disorders (sciatica, bursitis and tendonitis.)
Omega 3: Numerous studies have documented their anti-inflammatory properties.
Curcuma, Boswellia, Cat’s claw and Devil’s claw are popular anti-inflammatory herbs and effective if used in proper dosages. Consult your health practitioner!
Electrolytes: A definite link has long been established between low electrolyte levels (magnesium, potassium, sodium and calcium) and leg cramps, especially for those who sweat profusely during exercise. Add an Electrolyte formula to your water and drink it continuously before, during and following your exercise session. This will help prevent fatigue and increase your stamina while minimizing cramping.
The repeated use of joints for a sport or work activity as well as joint injuries or accidents are pertinent factors which compound joint and muscular pain. It is worthy of note that collagen is an essential protein constituent making up our skin, muscles, tendon, joint caps, cartilage and skeletal mass. Glucosamine relieves joint pain caused by light or moderate arthritis and slows down osteoarthritis by increasing the synovial flow which acts as our joints’ lubricant. Chondroitin is similar to glucosamine in its therapeutic action and MSM is a natural source of edible sulfur notable for its anti-inflammatory properties.
Having trouble selecting the best supplement for you? Consult with one of our Natural Health Practitioners.
At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
