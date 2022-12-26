Healthy Living With TAU: New Year, new look! Andalou "1000 roses"

Solutions for delicate, dry, and sensitive skin!
Is your skin dehydrated from the harsh winter weather? Do you battle redness on a daily basis? Do you have a tendency to break out with heavily perfumed creams? Andalou Naturals’ rose line may just be the solution you’re looking for!
From the creators of Avalon and Alba Botanica, Stacey & Mark Egide, Andalou was launched in 2011 and became one of the first companies to acquire the GMO Free Project stamp in the beauty world. Packed with only good-for-you, ingredients, Andalou is certified cruelty-free and the majority of their products are vegan as well!
Composed of different lines for various skin problems, the rose line has become a personal favorite for my sensitive & acne prone skin. The “Beautiful Day Cream” in particular is a perfume-free holy grail. The light texture penetrates super quickly & doesn’t leave a greasy film on my skin. But just because it doesn’t have the heaviness of a balm or a butter doesn’t mean it’s light on hydration: Alpine rose stem cells help bind water to my skin while the pomegranate gives my face a nice, healthy glow. A splash of hyaluronic acid helps protect my skin’s hydro barrier, a must when you spend a lot of time outdoors in the drying Canadian temperatures. Aloe vera helps soothe my redness & acts as a great anti-inflammatory against the pimples I’m prone to. Speaking of acne, this cream is part of the very few that don’t aggravate my skin & doesn’t cause new blemishes to appear.
It can also be a solution for all of you who suffer from rosacea or eczema!
Along with the day cream, the “Moroccan Beauty Oil”is great for those who want to work on signs of aging as well. Prior to applying “Beautiful Day Cream”, I massage this light, silky serum on my face. Filled with great oils such as argan, sea buckthorn and a berry complex, this product works on lines & tightens skin while helping cellular turnover for a smooth complexion. (A personal secret: I also use it on the ends of my hair when they need a little boost!)
A true hidden treasure, everybody & anybody can find something that works for them in this line. Don’t sleep on this one, give your skin the love it deserves!
By Dimitra Chrissikos
Esthetician-Cosmetician TAU Laval (450) 978-5533
