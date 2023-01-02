Healthy Living With TAU: NEW ROOT'S EXOTIC BEAUTY OILS - Protecting, Regenerating, Therapeutic

Trying to find the perfect beauty oil today can become quickly overwhelming with all the choices we have. So many companies have you paying exorbitant amounts of money for packaging and harsh chemical fillers.
So it’s safe to say that when I found New roots Organic Skin Lovers Oil, it quickly became my go to! It is a blend of exotic oils with amazing properties and can be a great help for many skin problems. It works wonders on skin issues related to adolescence as much as those attributed to aging.
Majestic symphony for your skin, this unique blend of organic oils is made from argan oil, rosehip oil, goji seed oil, sea-buckthorn oil, tamanu oil and vitamine E. This combination is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids to help protect the skin on a daily basis from environmental stressers, while also hydrating the skin and leaving it with a healthy glow.
Several of its composing plants contain substantial amounts of vitamin C, another natural antioxidant that increases collagen production, improving skins tone and texture. Vitamin C has also been proven to aid in repairing sun damaged skin. I like mixing the oils with grapefruit oil to create my own potent vitamin C serum.
The rose hip and argan oil's anti-aging properties smooth out the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while slowing down the aging process. The best thing about this oil is that no matter what your skin type is, it is sure to work miracles for you. Whether you are suffering from deeply dehydrated skin, acne, or even skin conditions like eczema, the sea-buckthorn and tamanu oil will tame the inflammation and help regenerate your skin. The rose hip helps reduce the appearance of scars and heals burns.
Skin Lovers Oil is basically a multi-vitamin for your skin! It’s sure to soothe and nourish your face and your whole body. You can also add it to body lotions and hair products for a richer, more luxurious beauty routine. I use mine most in the summer to keep my skin luminous and hydrated after soaking in the sun by the pool all day.
By Chancie Carnevale
Cosmetician TAU Langelier (450) 787-0077
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
