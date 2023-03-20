Healthy Living With TAU: Naturopath's Favourite Choice: Biosil! For an optimal anti-aging effect!

Supplementation for cosmetic purposes, otherwise known as "nutricosmetics" is a very current trend. Numerous natural products promise rejuvenating benefits, however, without promising any guaranteed results. Ch-OSA or choline-stabilized Ortho Silicic Acid has in recent years picked up considerable steam. It guarantees anti-aging benefits, given the recent clinical results supporting this substance stimulates collagen production in the body.
Collagen is a protein that makes up 25-35% of our body’s protein content. It is the substance which binds all the components in our body. There are twenty-eight types of collagen in our body, binding our bone matrix, providing structural joint support (tendons and ligaments), supporting the entire integumentary system (skin, hair and nails), blood vessels, the cornea, the gastrointestinal wall, as well as certain organs and vertebral disks. All collagen types serve the same purpose: To help body tissues resist stretching.
Type 1 collagen fiber comprises 75% of our skin, 25% of our bones and up to 90% of our joints.
In our late twenties, we begin to lose an average of 1% collagen fiber every year, caused by diminishing collagen production in our bodies as we age, hence the gradual appearance of wrinkles, loss of skin elasticity, hair loss, slower healing of scars and the onset of joint pain, etc...
We won’t even mention the numerous factors which accelerate collagen deterioration, such as sun exposure, insufficient antioxidant consumption, excessive use of sugar, menopause and chronic inflammation.
One way of increasing our endogenous collagen production is to nourish the body with the necessary components for its synthesis, notably, silicon. Along with Vitamin C, this element plays an essential role in triggering enzymes responsible for our body’s own collagen synthesis.
The use of Biosil’s ch-OSA, a silicon supplement has been clinically proven to optimize this function. This silicic acid is combined with choline, an essential molecule for cell membranes. It acts as a carrier by binding itself to specific choline cellular receptors and hence enabling the efficient penetration of the silicon inside the cell.
Biosil’s ch-OSA is the only product of its kind to be clinically tested with randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel groups and proven to increase bone mass, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, increase skin elasticity as well as significantly strengthening hair and nails.
I strongly recommend that you use this product daily to prevent the effects of collagen degradation caused by aging and to maintain a supple and youthful skin for as long as possible. It will also strengthen your bones, nails, hair and joints and optimize collagen production at any age.
References:
By Vanessa Théroux, Natural health consultant, Student in Naturopathy TAU St-Denis - (514) 843-4420
